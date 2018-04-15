Blizzard Closes I-80, Other Roads In Western Nebraska

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials have closed several roads — including a 200 mile stretch of Interstate 80 — in western Nebraska as a late-season blizzard sweeps the region.

Nebraska road conditions report says I-80 has been closed from North Platte west to the Wyoming border because of snow and ice coverage and low visibility as high winds blow heavy snow. A parallel section of U.S. Highway 30 has also been closed, as well as several other roads in the region.

The report says most roads in western to northern Nebraska through Valentine and Long Pine are impassable because of heavy snow cover.

The National Weather Service says as much as 18 inches of snow could fall on northern parts of Nebraska by Saturday evening.