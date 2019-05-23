Black Ops Colonels complete Keep Alliance Beautiful program

By Jessica Hare

Keep Alliance Beautiful

Six third grade classes and one fourth class have completed the KAB Black Ops program this year. The classes completed seven missions throughout the school year to achieve this accomplishment. The missions included creating upcycled Christmas ornaments, learning to pack a waste free lunch, and a litter pickup on their playgrounds. As the students completed missions they moved up the ranks of the KAB Black Ops program. They began the year as privates and gradutated as colonels.



Last week, the colonels were awarded t-shirts and certificates. On the back of their t-shirts, the KAB Black Ops pledge is printed to remind the students of their commitment to the environment.



KAB wants to thank Mrs. Cordell and Mrs. Thacker from Grandview, Mrs. Smith from Saint Agnes, Mrs. Schnare from the Immanuel Lutheran School, and Mrs. Dean and Mrs. Huddle from Hemingford for agreeing to participate in the program and for leading their students through all of the missions. We know that the school year is busy and we appreciate that these teachers took the time to allow us to work with their kids.



Congratulations, Colonels! Don’t forget to share what you’ve learned!

