Black Ops Colonels complete Keep Alliance Beautiful program

By Jessica Hare
Keep Alliance Beautiful

Six third grade classes and one fourth class have completed the KAB Black Ops program this year.  The classes completed seven missions throughout the school year to achieve this accomplishment. The missions included creating upcycled Christmas ornaments, learning to pack a waste free lunch, and a litter pickup on their playgrounds.  As the students completed missions they moved up the ranks of the KAB Black Ops program. They began the year as privates and gradutated as colonels.

Mrs. Thacker’s third grade class from Grandview.

Last week, the colonels were awarded t-shirts and certificates.  On the back of their t-shirts, the KAB Black Ops pledge is printed to remind the students of their commitment to the environment.

Mrs. Schnare’s third and fourth grade classes from the Lutheran School.

KAB wants to thank Mrs. Cordell and Mrs. Thacker from Grandview, Mrs. Smith from Saint Agnes, Mrs. Schnare from the Immanuel Lutheran School, and Mrs. Dean and Mrs. Huddle from Hemingford for agreeing to participate in the program and for leading their students through all of the missions.  We know that the school year is busy and we appreciate that these teachers took the time to allow us to work with their kids.

Mrs. Dean and Mrs. Huddle’s third grade classes from Hemingford.

Congratulations, Colonels!  Don’t forget to share what you’ve learned!

Mrs. Smith’s third grade class from Saint Agnes.

Mrs. Cordell’s third grade class from Grandview.

