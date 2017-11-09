Black and Cardinal Classic at Chicoine Center Thursday

Chadron State College wrestling is set to host its annual intrasquad meet, the Black and Cardinal Classic, Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the beautiful Chicoine Center. As is customary, no admission fee will be charged.

The classic will be in the newer arena, which is home to CSC basketball and volleyball, for the first time ever, and it will be the second-ever wrestling meet to take place at the venue after a January 31, 2015, dual versus Western State.

Eleven matches are scheduled for Thursday evening. Ten of them have specific wrestlers penciled in, while one will be a winner-stays affair at 149 pounds. Nine of ten weight classes will be represented, with the exception being 197 pounds.

Newcomers to the program will be a feature of the lineup, with 13 of 15 freshmen participating. Nine of ten true freshmen will wrestle, including several who may redshirt this season. In addition, three of the four transfers into the program this season will compete.

The scheduled order of bouts is listed below, and is subject to change:

149 lbs.

Black- Steven Lahnert (R-FR) Cardinal- Caleb Haskell (R-FR)

285 lbs.

Black- Rulon Taylor (JR) Cardinal- Andrew Wilson (R-FR)

157lbs.

Black- Grant Albrecht (FR) Cardinal- Jacob Otuafi (R-SO)

174lbs.

Black- Kyle Stevens (FR) Cardinal- Heber Shepherd (JR)

125lbs.

Black- Marcus Hutcherson (FR) Cardinal- Stephen Dableko (FR)

184lbs.

Black- Ethan Haddock (R-JR) Cardinal- Devin Stork (FR)

165lbs.

Black- John Porter (R-JR) Cardinal- Bryan Wais (FR)

133lbs.

Black- Chance Karst (R-FR) Cardinal- Robert Price (FR)

133lbs.

Black- Joseph Ritzen (FR) Cardinal- Eron Haynes (FR)

141lbs.

Black- Joshua Miller (R-JR) Cardinal- Brock Thumm (R-JR)