Bingham takes plea deal covering two cases

By Shaun Friedrichsen

Alliance Times-Herald, News Director

In Box Butte County District Court earlier this month, Ruby Bingham appeared in two cases where she took a plea agreement to resolve both of them.

In the first case, she was initially charges with possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony, resisting arrest, a class 1 misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.

According to the Affidavit for Custody, the charges arose from an incident in May 2018. On May 22, 2018, the Box Butte County Court a warrant was issued for Bingham, and officers from the Alliance Police Department received a tip that Bingham was at the First Interstate Inn.



On May 25, 2018, officers arrived at First Interstate Inn, and watched Bingham walking toward the front desk. They attempted to approach Bingham, but, according to the Affidavit, Bingham fled the scene.

As she was running from the officers, she threw a cloth bag, which officers found and searched. The search yielded a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and a baggie “containing 0.3 grams of a white powdery substance.”

The substance was field tested, and the results revealed that the substance was methamphetamine. Bingham was placed under arrest.

In the second case, Bingham was charged with attempted escape, a class 4 felony. According to the complaint filed by Travis Rodak, County Attorney at the time, the escape attempt occurred on May 28, 2018, though no further details were given in the complaint.

In District Court, Bingham appeared with her attorney, Rebecca Chasek. As part of the plea agreement, the charges were altered possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony, and obstruction of a peace officer, a class 1 misdemeanor, dropping the paraphernalia charge. The plea agreement also dismissed the attempted escape charge.

Bingham pleaded guilty to both charges, and District Court Judge Travis O’Gorman ordered a presentence investigation to be filed. He set sentencing for May 8.