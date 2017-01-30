Bills Aim to Help Nebraska Teen Moms Finish High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are considering legislation aimed at helping teen moms graduate from high school.

A legislative committee heard testimony Monday on two bills sponsored by Sen. Anthony Vargas, of Omaha.

One bill would expand employee breast-feeding protections to students and require schools to provide sanitary, private spaces for students to express and store milk throughout the day.

The other would require school districts to adopt written policies accommodating pregnant and parenting students. In addition to allowing breast-feeding, schools would have to allow greater leniency for absences due to pregnancy and alternative ways to complete coursework. They also would have to help student parents find child care, either through an in-school facility or by partnering with local child care providers.