Billionaire To Open Bellevue High School

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha billionaire is developing an independent high school in Bellevue that would be among the nation’s first to use “Next Generation Learning” curriculum.

NGL Academy will begin accepting applications Thursday for its first freshmen class. The school will operate on Bellevue University’s campus beginning August, and is aimed primarily at low-income students.

TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts began nonprofit Opportunity Education in 2005. School official Raymond Ravaglia says NGL Academy is being developed by Opportunity Education, which has helped open schools in 11 countries and in California.

Ricketts says the school is designed to teach students how to learn, and to “teach them not just specific skills but more generally how to acquire skills.”

Ravaglia says the focus won’t be on testing, but helping students become self-educators.