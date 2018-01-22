Bill Would Let Nebraska Prisoners Get ID Before Release 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give prisoners a chance to get a state identification card or renew their driver’s license before their release.

The measure won first-round approval Monday on a 35-0 vote.

Supporters say the measure would help inmates return to life outside of prison. They note that people generally need identification to cash a check, open a bank account, rent an apartment, find a job and gain access to a federal building to get a Social Security card.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, says the bill would lift some of the barriers inmates face in getting an ID.