‘Bike Ride Across Nebraska’ cycles through Chadron, Gordon (Photos)

By Kalin Krohe

Panhandle Post

The 39th year of Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) kicked off on June 2 in Chadron.

Day one of the ride was 46 miles and started in Chadron. Riders also went through Hay Springs, Rushville, Clinton, and ended the day in Gordon.



Riders camped out the night before on June 1 on the campus of Chadron State College forming a “tent city”.

According to the Voice of the Chadron State Eagles, and Eagle Communications Chadron Sports Director Dave Collins, “One rider in the large group has been a participant for all 39 prior rides. This year being the 40th.”

On June 3 bike riders rode from Gordon through Merriman, and then to Cody.

They will also ride through Ainsworth, Valentine, Atkinson, Neligh, Clarkson, Fremont, and more towns throughout their seven day trip.



History of BRAN:

Jerry Baird, a Northwest Rotarian, given the job of finding a community service project for a fledging Rotary Club spawned it. He saw an employee of his take a week of vacation to ride his bicycle across another state. After questioning his employee’s sanity, he proposed the project to the club as a fundraiser for charity. It was such a simple idea, a cross-state bicycle ride with proceeds to help others. With the help of dentist John Wupper, BRAN was conceptualized in 1980.

BRAN has visited Ninety-three counties and 24 different starting towns; Over the years, the ride has developed a fine reputation and a lot of support throughout Nebraska. The past and current organizers have had the wonderful opportunity to meet some great folks on the ride and across the state.

BRAN as an entity is set up as a charitable Nebraska non-profit corporation. Its intent is to provide a fun, safe way for participants to experience the great state of Nebraska. Technically, separate from the Omaha Pedalers Bicycle Club, BRAN uses its revenues to provide scholarships to Nebraska high school graduates to Nebraska Trade Schools, Colleges and Universities. It is a way to give back to the state for what the state has given us over the years. We want to stop the “brain drain” from Nebraska while at the same time supporting safe cycling.

BRAN is more than a bike ride, fundraiser, or community service project. It is in fact a multifaceted experience, which benefits many in the state of Nebraska.

For more information about Bike Ride Across Nebraska visit, http://bran-inc.org/wp/