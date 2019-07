LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for a 2019 bighorn sheep lottery permit through Aug. 2. Only Nebraska residents are eligible.

Apply at a Nebraska Game and Parks office or at outdoornebraska.org. A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application.

The 2019 bighorn sheep season is Dec. 3-22. The permit will be drawn Aug. 28.

By: Jerry Kane, Public Information Officer