Bigfoot Conference Planned For Weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — The first Nebraska Bigfoot Conference is scheduled for this weekend in Hastings.

Organizers say true believers and skeptics are expected to attend at the C3 Hotel and Convention Center.

The event begins Friday night with a free showing of a Bigfoot movie, “Something in the Woods.” There will be several speakers Saturday, including some who will share what they say are their personal experiences with Bigfoot.

Entry tickets will be sold at the door. Call 402-705-0000 or go online at http://bigfootcrossroads.org/ for more information.