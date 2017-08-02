Big Roncalli Fourth Inning Ends Gering Legion Baseball Season at State

Gering’s American Legion baseball season has come to an end at the senior state tournament in Alliance. In last night’s semifinal Omaha Roncalli broke open a 1-0 game in the fourth inning with six runs and advanced into Wednesday’s championship with a 12-1 win.

Roncalli’s big inning started with a run-scoring error on a groundball followed by a pair of RBI singles. Two more runs came in on a passed ball and sac fly to make it 7-0.

Drew Fox pitched a complete game and needed only 77 pitches to limit the Gering offense to just one run on five hits.

Gering’s season closes at 30-18.

Roncalli and Nebraska City play for the State Championship at 3:00 today and if Nebraska City wins the teams will play a winner-take-all game following.