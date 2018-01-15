Big Event White Out Friday at CSC Basketball Games

The Big Event will be hosting its fifth annual Big White Out during the women’s and men’s basketball games against Adams State, Friday, Jan. 19 at the Chicoine Center. The women’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game follows at 7:30 p.m.

All students wearing a Big Event T-shirt are eligible to enter a drawing for prizes. Winners will be announced during halftime of the men’s game. The Big Event staff members will also be available to answer questions.

The Big Event is scheduled for April 21. The Big Event offers students an opportunity to express their gratitude to the Chadron community through service.

“The purpose of the White Out is to raise awareness and to let the campus know that the date has been set,” said Megan O’Leary, Graduate Assistant for The Big Event.

Head Women’s Basketball Coach Janet Raymer said she is glad her team can support The Big Event.

“The Big Event is dear to our women’s basketball program because we get the opportunity to give back to the community who supports us. This community has been good to us and we look forward to helping where we can,” she said.