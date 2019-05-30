Big Blue Bay opening for the season in Alliance

Alliance – Despite cooler water temperatures, Big Blue Bay will open on Thursday, May 30. Regular hours will apply. Night swim will be announced at a later date.





Summer Hours are as follows:

Lap Swim and 8 and under family 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

Open Swim 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lap Swim and 8 and under family 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Family Hour (Tues–Saturday) 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Season passes for 2019 swimming season will be available at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center ONLY from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please bring an individual 1” x 1” photo of each individual person who will need a pass. If you do not have the necessary photos, they can be taken for a $2.00 per photo fee.

Prices for season passes are as follows: