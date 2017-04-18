Authorities ID Columbus Bicyclist Killed In Collision

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died after a collision between her bicycle and a car on the east side of Columbus in eastern Nebraska.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office identified the 78-year-old woman as Patricia Steiner, who lived in Columbus.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff says the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday. He says an eastbound car driven by a 16-year-old Columbus resident struck the westbound bicycle. Steiner was pronounced dead at the scene. The car driver and passenger were not injured.

The collision is being investigated.