Bicycle Safety And Check Rescheduled

Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Alliance and The Rehab & Wellness Center are holding a Bicycle Safety & Bike Check Tuesday, June 5 from 5:00pm to 6:30pm in the parking lot of Suite 2307 north of the hospital. The event is open for children ages 5-14. According to the CDC, children (5-14 years) have the highest rates of nonfatal bicycle-related injuries, accounting for more than one-third of all bicycle-related injuries seen in U.S. emergency departments.

The Kiwanis Club will be handing out nearly 70 bike helmets on a first come, first serve basis. The free helmets are in three sizes for that age group. Hopefully we’ll have enough to suit each child’s age.

Kiwanis members will hand out bike safety information, as well as have a short safety course for kids to try out their hand signals and rules of the road skills. Rehab & Wellness staff will check bikes, making adjustments where needed.

So bring your kids (and bikes of course) that afternoon! As of now, the Weather Service is predicting good weather that day, with only a slight chance of a thunderstorm.