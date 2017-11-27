Beverly “Bezzy Jane” (Jorgensen) Benda, 87

Beverly “Bezzy Jane” (Jorgensen) Benda of Hemingford, NE passed

peacefully on November 24, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center in

Alliance, Nebraska. She was 87.

Beverly was born on September 18, 1930, in Curtis, NE to Carl

and Fern Jorgensen. In 1948, she graduated from the Nebraska

School of Agriculture in Curtis, NE. There, she met the love of

her life, William B. Benda. They married in 1948. Together,

they raised their family and farmed just east of Hemingford,

which was home for 69 wonderful years.

She was very active in the United Methodist Church of

Hemingford, teaching Sunday School, leading Junior High Youth

Group, serving in The Women’s Society, and singing in the choir

for services, funerals, and weddings. Discovering a love for

music in high school through playing the snare drum and

violin, she continued to enjoy the latter as part of an orchestra

in Chadron. A hard-working farm wife, she drove trucks during

harvest, made runs for parts, and cooked meals for hired hands.

She loved to sew and crochet, raise flowers, bake, square-dance,

and travel with the Alliance Travelers. She always delighted in

her family and loved to host extensive gatherings for the holidays,

and she was ever-devoted to her grandchildren and

great-grandchildren.

Beverly is survived by her sisters, Shirley Todd of Scottsbluff, NE

and Carolyn “Sus” Peden of Gothenburg, NE; her daughter Cheryl

Harms and spouse Edwin of Bridgeport, NE; her son Rick Benda

and spouse Gina of Hemingford, NE; her daughter Jody Osler and

spouse Doug of North Platte, NE; her six grandsons Brian Benda

and spouse Kimberly of Alliance, NE, Jeff Benda and spouse Kalie

of Castle Rock, CO, Matthew Benda and spouse Kristin of Tulsa, OK,

Eric Harms and spouse Amber Hill of Boulder, CO, Mike Osler

and spouse Sarah of Des Moines, IA, and Chris Osler and spouse

Casey of Parker, CO; her three granddaughters Kristine Benda and

spouse Josh Sole of Rapid City, SD, Kayla Cox and spouse Justin

of Sioux Falls, SD, and Sally Andersen and spouse Rob of

Des Moines, IA; and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded

in death by her loving husband, parents, and brothers Marvin and

Jerry Jorgensen.

A funeral service will be at 1:30, Wednesday, November 29 at the

Hemingford United Methodist Church with Pastor Esther Achi

officiating. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Coffee

and cookies will be served in the Church Fellowship Hall afterward.

All are welcome to join in the celebration and memory of Bezzy

Jane’s life.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bates-Gould

Funeral Home in Hemingford.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to the Hemingford

United Methodist Church or the Hemingford Volunteer

Firefighters Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.