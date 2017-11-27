Beverly “Bezzy Jane” (Jorgensen) Benda, 87

Beverly “Bezzy Jane” (Jorgensen) Benda of Hemingford, NE passed
peacefully on November 24, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center in
Alliance, Nebraska. She was 87.
Beverly was born on September 18, 1930, in Curtis, NE to Carl
and Fern Jorgensen. In 1948, she graduated from the Nebraska
School of Agriculture in Curtis, NE. There, she met the love of
her life, William B. Benda. They married in 1948. Together,
they raised their family and farmed just east of Hemingford,
which was home for 69 wonderful years.
She was very active in the United Methodist Church of
Hemingford, teaching Sunday School, leading Junior High Youth
Group, serving in The Women’s Society, and singing in the choir
for services, funerals, and weddings. Discovering a love for
music in high school through playing the snare drum and
violin, she continued to enjoy the latter as part of an orchestra
in Chadron. A hard-working farm wife, she drove trucks during
harvest, made runs for parts, and cooked meals for hired hands.
She loved to sew and crochet, raise flowers, bake, square-dance,
and travel with the Alliance Travelers. She always delighted in
her family and loved to host extensive gatherings for the holidays,
and she was ever-devoted to her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her sisters, Shirley Todd of Scottsbluff, NE
and Carolyn “Sus” Peden of Gothenburg, NE; her daughter Cheryl
Harms and spouse Edwin of Bridgeport, NE; her son Rick Benda
and spouse Gina of Hemingford, NE; her daughter Jody Osler and
spouse Doug of North Platte, NE; her six grandsons Brian Benda
and spouse Kimberly of Alliance, NE, Jeff Benda and spouse Kalie
of Castle Rock, CO, Matthew Benda and spouse Kristin of Tulsa, OK,
Eric Harms and spouse Amber Hill of Boulder, CO, Mike Osler
and spouse Sarah of Des Moines, IA, and Chris Osler and spouse
Casey of Parker, CO; her three granddaughters Kristine Benda and
spouse Josh Sole of Rapid City, SD, Kayla Cox and spouse Justin
of Sioux Falls, SD, and Sally Andersen and spouse Rob of
Des Moines, IA; and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded
in death by her loving husband, parents, and brothers Marvin and
Jerry Jorgensen.
A funeral service will be at 1:30, Wednesday, November 29 at the
Hemingford United Methodist Church with Pastor Esther Achi
officiating. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Coffee
and cookies will be served in the Church Fellowship Hall afterward.
All are welcome to join in the celebration and memory of Bezzy
Jane’s life.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bates-Gould
Funeral Home in Hemingford.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to the Hemingford
United Methodist Church or the Hemingford Volunteer
Firefighters Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
