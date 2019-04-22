Betty Loraine (Moore) Erny, 87

Betty Loraine (Moore) Erny passed away on Good Friday April 19, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center.

Betty was born on November 23, 1931 in Gordon, Nebraska to Leo and Mabel Helen (Wamsley) Moore. She spent most of her life in the Nebraska Sandhills around Gordon and Mullen, spending her later years in Alliance.

Her special hobbies were gardening, painting, and crocheting, of which she made many lovely blankets, tablecloths, and potholders for her family.

She enjoyed being around people, always having a ready smile and friendly word for everyone.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her step father, Mahlin Johnson; two brothers, Bruce and Don Moore; and one sister, Colleen Wordeman.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Sue) Prentice of Alliance; Lloyd (Betti) Prentice of Mullen; Aneita Howard of Alliance; Stuart (Jenny) Prentice of Arnold; John Erny of Bayard; Chuck Erny of Alliance; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Bob (Amy) Moore of Gordon; one sister, Doris Coder of Pierre South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.