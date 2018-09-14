Betty Jean Zlomke, 82, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the

Hemingford Community Care Center.

She was born January 13, 1936 in Chadron, NE to Lloyd L. and Delinda

Pearl (Spracklin) Robbins.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother. She was raised on the table area

south of Chadron. She was married to Cecil Gale Zlomke and they shared

40 blessed years together before his passing in 1995. They had 3 children

, her sons, Richard, who passed away May 11, 2018, and Fred Zlomke of

Alliance and her daughter, Karen (Alan) Walker of Minatare. She is also

survived by her 8 special grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

One of the highlights of Betty’s life was owning the Spur Café in Scottsbluff,

NE until the family moved to Alliance where they lived for the remaining

years. She was blessed with many friends and enjoyed the community.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Black

Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m.

at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance on Monday, September 17.

Memorials may be given to the Hemingford Community Care Center or

to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family

at 310359 Greenbuck Road, Minatare, NE 69356.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.