Betty Jean Zlomke, 82, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the
Hemingford Community Care Center.
She was born January 13, 1936 in Chadron, NE to Lloyd L. and Delinda
Pearl (Spracklin) Robbins.
Betty was a devoted wife and mother. She was raised on the table area
south of Chadron. She was married to Cecil Gale Zlomke and they shared
40 blessed years together before his passing in 1995. They had 3 children
, her sons, Richard, who passed away May 11, 2018, and Fred Zlomke of
Alliance and her daughter, Karen (Alan) Walker of Minatare. She is also
survived by her 8 special grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
One of the highlights of Betty’s life was owning the Spur Café in Scottsbluff,
NE until the family moved to Alliance where they lived for the remaining
years. She was blessed with many friends and enjoyed the community.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Black
Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m.
at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance on Monday, September 17.
Memorials may be given to the Hemingford Community Care Center or
to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family
at 310359 Greenbuck Road, Minatare, NE 69356.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
