Betty Jean Strom, 88

Funeral Services for Betty Jean Strom will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska with Sharon Harrison officiating. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery, in Chadron, Nebraska.

Mrs. Strom passed away on March 7, 2019 at the Northshore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colorado.

Jean was born in Spencer, Nebraska on January 8, 1931.

A memorial has been established for Pathways Hospice of Ft. Collins, Colorado. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron NE, 69337 or Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter RD, Ft Collins, CO 80525. Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.