Betty Jean Murphy, 63 of Gering, Nebraska went home to our compassionate

God on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at

Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Mike McDonald officiating.

Cremation will follow the service. Inurnment will be at a later date at

Mitchell Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 4:30pm at

Gering Memorial Chapel. A Wake/Rosary will be at 5:30pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church. Tributes of

sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Betty was born on July 6, 1954 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Gerald and

Margaret Murphy. She attend school in Harrison, Nebraska.

Betty’s deep faith in a trusting God carried her through all the events of her

life. She was a faithful parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church in

Gering, Nebraska.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sister Mary (Craig) Barthel of Alliance, brothers,

Curtis Murphy and Kelly Murphy both of Gering and Jerry (Lisa) Murphy

of Scottsbluff and many nieces and nephews.