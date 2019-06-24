Betty Jean Covey, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Hemingford Community Care Center in Hemingford, Nebraska.

Betty Jean Haught was born on May 19, 1927 to Freeman and Ruth Haught in Ord, Nebraska. She was raised along with her brothers in Ord and graduated from Ord High School. Shortly after graduation she moved to Curtis, Nebraska where she met the love of her life, Dwayne Covey.

Betty and Dwayne were married in Curtis at the Methodist Church on May 2, 1948. They were the parents of three children, Linda, Debra and David. She was a devoted daughter, wife and mother, always putting the needs of her family ahead of her own. She was a fantastic cook, made beautiful quilts and crocheted countless afghans for family and friends.

After retirement, Betty and Dwayne moved to Alliance, Nebraska where she resided since 1997.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Dick) Caulfield of Springview, Nebraska, Debra (Ivan) Kant of Craig, Missouri and David (Marsha) Covey of Alliance, 8 grandchildren, their spouses and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Don (Betty) Haught of Ava, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Dwayne, her mother and father-in-law, her grandson, Kyle Covey and brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Eleanor Haught.

There will be no services at her request. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice.