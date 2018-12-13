Betty Jean Balfany, 81

Memorial services for Betty Balfany of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday,

December 14, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska with

Dr. Russ Seger officiating.

Betty Jean Balfany of Chadron Nebraska transitioned peacefully on Monday,

December 11th at Chadron Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born in Martin, South Dakota on August 15, 1937 to Earl and Carol Phyllis

Grass. She came into this world with a twin sister Barbara.

Betty graduated from Chadron High School in 1955. She was wed to Donald Balfany

on February 15, 1958 and they had three beautiful children. Don and Betty made their

home in Chadron Nebraska and spent 60 years ranching there. Betty will be

remembered by her kind, loving heart and her dedication to her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Dawn (Bert) Bilby of Chadron,

Nebraska. Granddaughters Jamie (Chad) Badstieber of Columbus, Nebraska,

Roni (Nuly) Daniels of Ainsworth, Nebraska, Brandi (John) Roylance of Riverton,

Wyoming, Bayli Bilby and Trace Bilby of Chadron, Nebraska. As well as seven

great-grandchildren Carter, Maddison, Kenley, Tyrin, Zaily, Tristan and Ashton

and one great-great-grandson Daxton. She is also survived by three sisters Barbara

(Don) Hagerman-Kokesh, Phyllis (Jim) Kearns, Rachel Hoffman and one brother

Stan(Connie) Grass.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald A. Balfany, sons William and

Ronald Balfany. As well as, her parents and two brothers Wayne Grass and Ike Grass.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel,

PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

