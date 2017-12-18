Betty Helen Preiss, 93, of Alliance passed away on Sunday, December 17,

2017 at Highland Park Care Center.

Betty was born October 7, 1924 in Omaha, NE. to Soloman and Helen

(Bronson) Spracklin. She was one of seven children and grew up on a

farm and then in Omaha. During WWII, she worked in a plant making

dried eggs for the soldiers. After a mail carrier was blown up, her future

husband found a letter on Omaha Beach with only her address

recognizable. John wrote her and then the correspondence continued

until the war was over. Upon returning to Nebraska, John met Betty in

person and they were married January 4, 1946.

Betty loved fishing, camping, gardening, bingo, and putting puzzles

together. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, and friend to many.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Preiss Jr., son,

Kenny Preiss, granddaughter, Amanda Preiss, her parents, 3 brothers,

and 2 sisters.

She is survived by a daughter, Juanita (Larry) McCracken, a son, Terry

(June) Preiss, daughter-in-law, Carrie Preiss all of Alliance, her brother,

Gerald (Kathy) Spracklin, 9 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held Friday,

December 29, 2017 10:30am at Bates Gould Chapel with Jeanie Sedivy

officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the American Legion Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.