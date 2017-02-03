Betty E. Grant, 90, died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center.

She was born June 3, 1926 in Box Butte County, Nebraska to Jesse and Malvory (Zobel) Watson.

Betty was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Extension Club and the Eagles Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, Lyle Grant of Alliance; her sons, Larry (Barbara) Grant of Hemingford and Lonnie (Janell) Grant of Alliance; and her daughter, Sally Olson-Jones of Broken Bow. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; her brother, William Watson of Alliance; and her sisters, Malvory (James) Shankland of Hyannis and Mary Ann Blackstone of Bayard. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 son, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 3 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s United Lutheran Church. Pastor Tim Stadem will officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, February 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to St. John’s United Lutheran Church or Highland Park Care Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.