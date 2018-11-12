Best of the West Pageant Crowns Winners, Purviance Crowned Miss Fur Trade Days 2019

17 young ladies from across Nebraska gathered to compete in the 2019 Best of the West Pageant held in Alliance. Traditionally the Miss Alliance pageant, this year’s competition combined both the Miss Chadron and Miss Alliance pageants to create the Best of the West Pageant.

Walking away with the title of Miss Alliance 2019 was Hayden Richardson, daughter of John and Christy Richardson of Bennington, Nebraska. Along with the title, Ms. Richardson won the overall interview, tied for overall talent, and won the miss community service competition. Cherokee Purviance, the daughter of Rhonda Purviance of Alliance, was crowned Miss Fur Trade Days 2019 and shared the talent award with Ms. Richardson. Miss Harvest Moon Festival 2019 was awarded to Kiera Rhodes, the daughter of Todd and Darlene Rhodes of North Platte. Allie Mekolon, the daughter of Christina Gange and Kenneth Mekolon of Scottsbluff was named the Miss division runner up and was also the audience choice winner. Alexandria Roth, the daughter of Steve and Peggy Roth of Wall Lake, Iowa, was named Miss Congeniality in the miss division, an award voted on by the contestants.

Olivia Terwey, the daughter of Trevor and Abby Terwey of Hastings, was crowned Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2019. Miss Harvest Moon Festival’s Outstanding Teen 2019 was bestowed onto Katelyn Bowers, the daughter of Darreld and Melissa Bowers of North Platte. Ms. Bowers was also awarded the teen Miss Congeniality award and won first place in the teen division community service competition. Your new Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen 2019 is Emily Stadler, the daughter of John and Denise Stadler of North Platte, who also won the teen audience choice award.

The final teen title, Miss Fur Trade Day’s Outstanding Teen 2019, was awarded to Addilyn Wilson, the daughter of Francis and Andrea Wilson of Hershey, Nebraska. Addilyn was the pageant’s 2nd place teen community service winner and shared the overall talent award with Rachel Young, the daughter of Larry and Tracey Young of North Platte. The outstanding teen runner up and overall interview winner was awarded to McKenzie Robinson, the daughter of Kirsten Richardson of Alliance.

Along with representing their titles for the year, the 2019 Best of the West titleholders will now advance to their respective state competitions next year. The Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen 2019 competition will take place in Omaha in May and Miss Nebraska 2019 will be crowned in June. For more information on the pageant or information on scheduling an appearance, please contact Riki at 308-430-4355 or Melinda at 303-710-5593.