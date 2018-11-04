Best Of The West And Outstanding Teen Pageant Slated For Saturday In Alliance

19 young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2019 Best of the West pageant in Alliance on Saturday, November 10 at 6PM at the Alliance Performing Arts Center in Alliance, Nebraska. The Best of the West pageant is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron pageants traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include three Miss titles: Alliance, Chadron, and Harvest Moon Festival, and four Outstanding Teen Titles: Alliance, Chadron, Harvest Moon Festival, and Fur Trade Days! Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.

The 11 contestants vying for the Outstanding Teen titles are: Hope McCoy, a sophomore from Gering; McKenzie Robinson, a 10 grader from Alliance; Katelyn Bowers, a 9th grader from North Platte; Rachel Young, a 9th grader from North Platte; Haylee Harder, an 8th grader from Gering; Jessica Splichal, a 10th grader from Mitchell; Priscila Martinez, an 8th grader from Scottsbluff; Hayleigh Hatcher, a 9th grader from Scottsbluff; Emily Stadler, an 11th grader from North Platte; Olivia Terwey, an 8th grader from Hastings; and Addilyn Wilson, an 8th grader from Hersey.

The eight Miss contestants vying for the three titles are: Alexandria Roth, a senior studying at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha; Dezere’ Woodson, a senior at Ravenna High School; Colette Thorell, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Kearney; Emma Young, a sophomore at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte; Kiera Rhodes, a senior at North Platte High School; Cherokee Purviance, a freshman at Chadron State College; Allie Mekolon, a graduate of Allstate University; and Hayden Richardson, a sophomore at Northwestern University.

Mistress of ceremonies and co-emcee of the evening will be Jessica Schultis, Miss Nebraska 2018, who was recently honored with a top 10 placement at the Miss America pageant, held September. The pageant will also feature several young ladies from the area participating in the Little Sister program during the pageant! The little sisters are paired up with a contestant and will perform on stage and escort their contestant during evening wear!

The audience will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite contestant by voting for the audience choice award! There will also be a silent auction that will take place during the pageant.

The Miss and Outstanding Teen pageants are under the Miss Nebraska and Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Competition, which is held under the Miss America Organization. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America’s young women.

Doors to the PAC open at 5:15 with the auditorium doors opening at 5:30. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, contact Riki at 308-430-4355 or Melinda at 303-710-5593 or miss.alliance.pageant@gmail.com.