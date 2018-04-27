“Best defensive player in draft” falls to Broncos at #5; Browns pull stunner at #1 with Baker Mayfield

Now that Von Miller has his new pass rushing partner, John Elway knows he needs to give Case Keenum and Demaryius Thomas some help on offense. The Denver Broncos’ general manager grabbed the top-ranked defensive player in the NFL draft Thursday night when North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb fell to Denver at No. 5.

A stunned Elway said “zero” of his mock draft scenarios had Chubb falling into his lap to the thrill of superstar Von Miller and giving coach Vance Joseph the ultimate problem for a coach: an abundance of pass rushers. Chubb will play outside linebacker in Denver where he’s expected to immediately upgrade a defense that ranked third last season but surrendered a whopping 29 TD passes.

The Broncos own three more picks in the top 100, including the 40th overall selection in the second round and a pair of third-rounders Friday.

Elway, who signed Keenum in free agency last month, needs more playmakers for an anemic offense. He has said he’ll target a running back after releasing C.J. Anderson.

TOP-10 SELECTIONS

— Baker Mayfield, until the past few days was considered an outsider to be chosen at the top of the NFL draft, but was been taken by the Cleveland Browns to begin this year’s NFL draft. The first Heisman Trophy winner taken No. 1 overall in the following draft since Cam Newton went to Carolina in 2010, Mayfield joins a team that went 0-16 in 2017. The Browns were sold on the Oklahoma star’s leadership skills and creativity inside the pocket and outside. The Sooners went 34-6 with him.

— The New York Giants selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The All-American with speed, power, shiftiness and excellent hands is considered this year’s best player. Barkley also is a sensational kick returner.

— The cool, calm and confident kid from Southern California is going from Hollywood to the Big Apple. The New York Jets selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. The Jets had traded up from sixth overall with Indianapolis with the expressed mission of finding a top quarterback.

— The Browns surprised the experts again, picking Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward No 4 overall. After passing over more classic quarterbacks to take Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield with the top pick, Cleveland skipped over North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb, the top pass rusher in the draft, to grab the top cornerback.

— Bradley Chubb of North Carolina State, seen as the best pass rusher in this draft, was selected fifth overall by Denver. Chubb will bolster a defense that already has one star in linebacker Von Miller. Denver ranked third in overall defense last season, but GM John Elway couldn’t pass on a game-changing end.

— The Colts grabbed the best blocker in the draft, Notre Dame’s Quenton Nelson at No. 6. The Colts had traded down from No. 3 with the New York Jets. Indianapolis took the 6-foot-5, 330-pound guard to help protect quarterback Andrew Luck, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.

— The Buffalo Bills traded up five spots to No. 7 to take Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, a 6-foot-5, strong-armed passer. He needs some seasoning and to work on accuracy, but he could sit behind AJ McCarron in Buffalo for a year or two.

— The Chicago Bears selected Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith with pick No. 8. Smith was an All-American and Butkus Award winner for the Bulldogs in 2017.

— The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their offensive line, picking tackle Mike McGlinchey from Notre Dame at No. 9. McGlinchey was the second Fighting Irish lineman to go in the top 10 after Quenton Nelson went to the Colts.

— UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen slipped a bit, but the Arizona Cardinals jumped up to No. 10 to get him. Arizona traded with Oakland to get the 10th overall pick, moving up from No. 15. Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer retired after the season. Arizona also signed former Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford, who missed most of last season with an injury.