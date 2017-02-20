Bernice Leach, 84

Bernice was born on May 31, 1932 in Wisconsin and died February 17, 2017 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, Nebraska. She was married to David LaBelle in 1948 and had three children: Evelyn Roosa and Nancy Watkins of Florida and David LaBelle Jr. of Wisconsin. In 1959, she married William Leach of Gordon, Nebraska and had two girls, Peggy Holsinger and Melissa Junge of Arizona.

This began an adventure in the U.S. Air Force. She traveled to Spain, the Philippines, and Air Force Bases in Texas, Washington D.C., Mississippi, and Colorado, before settling in Chadron, Nebraska. She had a home with beautiful souvenirs from all of her travels.

She is preceded in death by her husband William Leach (Cork), her two brothers, Darrell and Otho Rounds Jr., and her sister June Chryst. She is survived by her five children, fourteen grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren.

Bernice encouraged her children to pursue education and she herself had two years of college education. She taught herself how to reupholster furniture, as well as sewing and crocheting.

She was a spit-fire on the dance floor, dancing the polka and to country music, never missing a beat! She had fun playing Keno and driving her Cadillac.

We will miss the fun loving mom and grandmother that we had for too short a time.”

