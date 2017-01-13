Bernice C. Camacho, 93

Funeral services for Bernice C. Camacho of Chadron will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Todd Philipsen officiating. Burial will be at the Whitney Cemetery.

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend, Bernice C. Camacho went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2017. She passed over after a brief illness at Crestview Care Center at the age of 93.

Bernice was born in Topeka, Kansas on January 9, 1924. Besides raising her six kids, during her lifetime, Bernice worked as the Postmaster of Wayside, Nebraska, as a school lunch helper, as a first level cook, as a fabricator of wooden bowls, as a Head Cook and as a Food Service Supervisor. Bernice studied to receive a Food Service Supervisor’s certificate which qualified her to run kitchens at several large hospitals, and allowed her to hire staff, accomplishments of which she was most proud.

Bernice was an avid gardener, growing prize tomatoes and jalapenos that she turned into exceptional salsa and used in her world class tamales. Among Bernice’s hobbies were embroidery, crochet, sewing on a pump Singer sewing machine, Bible study, cooking, and bird watching. Bernice chopped wood for her wood burning stove until the age of 89.

Bernice had an unshakable in God which sustained her throughout her not always easy life. If ever a woman walked this earth in the presence of God, it was Bernice. Bernice passed her strong faith and giving nature onto her children for which we are most grateful.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Miguel Camacho, and brothers Henry Martin, Danny Martin, Albert Martin, and sisters Gloria Sanchez, and Josephine Cardona.

Bernice is survived by her sons, Adam (Lois) Camacho of Fort Morgan, CO; Mike (Val) Camacho of Federal Heights, Colorado; Daughters, Cecilia Camacho of Guam; Eva (Dirk) Camacho Woodard of Sedalia, Colorado; Anna (Tom) Branch of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Lucy LaRochelle of Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Bernice is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Mary Cisneros of Chadron, Nebraska and Sophie Chapas of Nashville, Texas, also one brother Angel Martin of Alliance, Nebraska.

Unto the Lord do we commit Bernice’s spirit with all our love and certain knowledge that we will see her again in heaven.

