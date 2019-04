Bernard Girard passed away April 8, 2019 at Box Butte General Hospital.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. A wake service will be Monday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church.

A complete obituary will be posted when it becomes available.