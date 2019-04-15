Bernard “Bernie” Girard, 91, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born in Alliance, Nebraska on February 15, 1928 at the home of his parents Francis Bernard and Helen (Newberry) Girard. He was the second of five children.

Bernie was a 1946 graduate of St. Agnes Academy and went on to the University of Nebraska where he studied agriculture for two years. He returned to Alliance where he married Betty Brost, they raised 9 children, have many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He served in the National Guard for four years. Bernie was the head of the service department in Newberry’s which was founded in 1888, when the store closed in 1968, he opened Bernie’s Supply in what was originally the “Tin Shop” which made from coffee cups to horse tanks.

Bernie served as Mayor of Alliance and King of Heritage Days. He was kind, good hearted, a joker, and always wore a smile. Loved by many, he has left a void in our hearts.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Anita) Girard, Dennis (Marina) Girard, Jack Girard, Andy Girard, Terry (Lori) Girard and Jason Girard; his daughters, Cindy Girard and Erin (Rhett) Shrewsbury; his brothers, Joe (Mary) Girard, James Girard and Tom Girard; and his sister, Helen Knapp; special thanks to his loving caregiver and granddaughter, Maddy Girard.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Tim Stoner will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. Rosary services will be held Monday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be given to PAWS, P.O. Box 117, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301, the Alliance Recreation Center (ARC), or St. Agnes Academy.

