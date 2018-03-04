Bentley To Run For Alliance Council

“Candidate announcement releases are printed verbatim. Panhandle Post will print all candidate announcements as they are provided to us.”

According to Annora Bently, “Former City of Alliance employee Annora Bentley, has filed to run for a seat on the Alliance City Council. Ms. Bentley was employed by the City for over 16 years during which time she served as Administrative Secretary, Executive Administrative Secretary and Public Information Officer before retiring earlier this year. For many years, she was known as the unofficial “Voice of the City of Alliance” heard weekly on KCOW radio. Annora was a participant in the Leadership Box Butte program serving in the capacity of grant writer to secure funding for the Renovate the Central Park fountain campaign. Ms. Bentley is also a past president and member of the Sky View Ladies Golf Association.”