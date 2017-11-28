Bentley James Bendickson, 3 mo.

Bentley James Bendickson, the three month old son of Gerald and Megan Bendickson

passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 24, 2017.

He was born on August 17, 2017 in Alliance, NE.

He is survived by his parents, and his sister and brothers, Jessica, Joshua and Jordan.

He is also survived by his grandparents, John and Arlen Loutzenhiser of Alliance and

Susan and John Aimonetto of Edgemont, SD and his great-grandparents, Ron and Henrietta

Loutzenhiser of Hemingford and Bruce and Betty Bendickson of Edgemont, SD along

with numerous aunt, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist

Church with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

