Bengals Name former Husker QB Zac Taylor Head Coach

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired former Nebraska great Zac Taylor as the 10th head coach in the history of the franchise. The Bengals made the announcement on Monday morning after Taylor completed his season with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Taylor is the first Husker in the Super Bowl era to become an NFL head coach, and just the fifth former Nebraska player to lead an NFL team. Other former Huskers who have served as head coaches in the NFL include Guy Chamberlin (6 seasons, 1922-27), Ed Weir (2 seasons, 1927-28), Ray Richards (3 seasons, 1955-57) and Ray Prochaska (interim coach, 2 games, 1961).

Taylor started 26 consecutive games at quarterback for Nebraska in 2005 and 2006, leading Nebraska to 17 victories. In 2006, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year for his effort in guiding the Huskers to a Big 12 North crown. Taylor threw for 3,197 yards and a Nebraska single-season record 26 touchdowns in 2006.

Taylor takes the helm of the Bengals after serving the past two years on the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff. Taylor served as the Rams; quarterbacks coach in 2018, helping Los Angeles win the NFC Championship after posting a 12-4 regular-season record. Taylor was instrumental in the development of Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns this season.

In his first year with the Rams in 2017, Taylor served as the assistant wide receivers coach, helping the Rams to an NFC West title and a trip to the playoffs.

Before working with the Rams, Taylor had prior experience as the University of Cincinnati offensive coordinator in 2016. He worked for four seasons on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff from 2012 to 2015, including a stint as the offensive coordinator and play-caller in the 2015 season.

Taylor began his coaching career at Texas A&M from 2008 to 2011, serving first as a graduate assistant and then as tight ends coach.

Former Huskers to Become NFL Head Coaches