Becky Herian Talks About The 150th Mobile Children’s Museum In Alliance



The Nebraska 150th Celebration’s largest project, “Truckin’ through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum,” will be in Alliance this week on May 23rd and 24th. The museum will be located on East 9thStreet between Sweetwater and Yellowstone Avenues. It will be open May 23rd from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and May 24th from noon to 7:00 p.m. Inside the museum, kids can build shelters and test them in a wind chamber or earthquake simulator, create their own movie, craft postcards and more. Outdoor exhibits include a timed “chore” challenge obstacle course, foam block invention area and toy creation station. Admittance is free. KCOW Morning Show Host Jason Wentworth talked with one of the seventeen Nebraska 150th Commissioners Becky Herian about the museum, and her experience in Chadron.