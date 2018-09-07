Beckett And Behm Talk About “Walk To End Alzheimer’s” In Alliance (Interview)



The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Alliance Central Park, 10th Street and Niobrara Avenue in Alliance, NE. Registration begins at 9:00 AM and the Walk begins at 10:00 AM. Nearly 200 people from the area are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. KCOW morning show host Jason Wentworth interviewed Brandy Beckett and Deedee Behm earlier this week about the walk. You can hear that audio below.

Walk participants will complete a walk route, and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

In Nebraska alone, there are more than 34,000 people living with the disease and 82,000 caregivers. In the United States, 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than

15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.