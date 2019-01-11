Becci Thomas talks about “Water/Ways” exhibit, film, and guest speakers

The Knight Museum and Sandhills has many things to enjoy during the month of January and February including a traveling exhibition called “Water/Ways”, an Antioch Potash Program, and a meet and greet with the director of the “Oceans of Grass” film. KCOW morning show host Jason Wentworth spoke with Knight Museum director Becci Thomas. You can hear that interview below, along with more information on all the events.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, in cooperation with the Nebraska Humanities Council, will examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element as it hosts “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program. “Water/Ways” will be on display through February 15th.





"Water/Ways" is part of the Smithsonian's Think Water Initiative to raise awareness of water as a critical resource for life through exhibitions, educational resources and public programs. The public can participated in the conversation on social media at #thinkWater. To learn more about "Water/Ways" and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit www.museumonmainstreet.org. "Water/Ways" explores the endless motion of the water cycle, water's effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. It looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources. Human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment.

Becky Herian will present her free Antioch Potash Program to compliment the Smithsonian exhibition. Her program will be held on January 19 at 3:00 pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, located at 908 Yellowstone Ave. The natural lakes of the Sandhills were a central part of the Potash Boom in the early 1900’s.

George Joutras will also be at the Knight Museum for a meet and greet. Joutras is the director of the movie, “Ocean of Grass” that will be shown at the Alliance Theater from Jan. 18-25. Joutras will be at the Knight Museum on January 19, from 3 to 5 pm. He will be available to sign posters and answer questions. Ocean of Grass, a movie about a Nebraska Ranch Family, is 100% made in Nebraska. From the actors, scenes, director and music, this film has captivated audiences throughout the state. Joutras states: “I think the thing I’m really proudest of about the film is that it showcases the people (Nebraska Ranchers) exactly as they are. The film’s importance comes from its focus on the realities of ranch life, the stewardship of the land and care for the livestock exhibited by honest folks and the shining examples of community and friendship. It’s a story that I think needs to be told.”

For more information, contact the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at (308) 762-2384.