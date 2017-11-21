Becci Thomas Talks About Tree And Wreath Festival At Knight Museum And Sandhills Center

For the past 22 years the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center located at 908 Yellowstone has showcased the annual “Tree and Wreath Festival” in Alliance. This year they’ll be new local entertainment, and new hours. KCOW Morning Show Host Jason Wentworth spoke with the museum director Becci Thomas about the event, and new things. You can hear the entire audio below.

The 22nd annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Festival will be held November 25 through December 2 at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. This year’s festival will feature approximately 100 two foot trees and twenty-two inch wreaths all decorated by local individuals and businesses. The trees and wreaths are available for purchase by using a bid process in a week long silent auction. Bids will be taken until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2. The hours of the festival are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 1 and 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2 when the silent auction concludes. Voting jars will be available for your favorite tree and wreath and refreshments will be served.

Daily entertainment is as follows:

Saturday, November 25 @ 2:00 p.m. Robbie Cerv

Saturday, November 25 @ 4:00 p.m. Chris, Haylee & Leo Carnine

Saturday, November 25 @ 6:00 p.m. Rachel Lewis & Larry Holub

Sunday, November 26 @ 2:00 p.m. Robbie Cerv

Sunday, November 26 @ 4:00 p.m. Pork Chop & Morgan Mracek

Sunday, November 26 @ 6:00 p.m. Kalin Krohe Reference

Tuesday, November 28 @ 6:30 p.m. 7th Street Dance Studio

Thursday, November 30 @ 6:30 p.m. 7th Street Dance Studio

Sunday, December 2 @ 1:00 p.m. Phillip and Leah Hawkins

Sunday, December 2 @ 3:00 p.m. St. John’s Brass