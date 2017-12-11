Beatrice Schools Pick Ord Superintendent To Lead District 

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — The Beatrice school board wants to hire Ord’s superintendent to lead its district.

KWBE radio reports that the Beatrice board on Saturday offered the job to Jason Alexander.

Initially, the Beatrice board deadlocked on three votes, and had trouble deciding between Alexander and an internal candidate.

But the board ultimately chose Alexander because of his background in budgeting and his experience as a superintendent.

Alexander will replace Pat Nauroth when he retires next summer.