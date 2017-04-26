Beaten Minden Woman Passes Away At Kearney Hospital

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 35-year-old woman found unresponsive in Minden has died at a hospital.

Minden police say Ruth Ehrke died Monday night at Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She’d been taken there after officers found her and another woman badly beaten Sunday at the Minden residence.

Police are looking for a 39-year-old suspect, Chad Carlson, who’s been charged in an arrest warrant with assault and criminal trespass. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.