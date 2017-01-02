Beaten Foe Challenging Senator’s District Residency

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Among the issues facing the Legislature and its Executive Board as the 2017 session begins this week is where one of its members lives and whether he may remain a member.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2iGOcRM ) that Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers’ opponent in the November election, John Sciara, filed a residency qualifications challenge with the Legislature shortly after the vote count showed Chambers’ overwhelming victory.

Sciara says several people have told him that Chambers lives in Bellevue but has a residence in north Omaha that he uses as a home address for residency so he may represent District 11.

Chambers says he has not falsified his residence and says he sent information to his fellow senators in November showing evidence that he lives in north Omaha.