Be Alert For A Computer Scam

We have received word from the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department of a computer scam that is going around our area. Sheriff Tammy Mowry says a message will pop up that your computer is infected with a virus. The message will say, you need to call a Micro-soft number to take care of this issue. The message goes on to say if you do not respond, your computer will be frozen. Sheriff Mowry says this is a scam and do not click on anything in that message or call the number, just close out of that as quickly as possible. Sheriff Mowry says her office has received numerous calls regarding this scam, and says Micro-soft would not do anything like this.