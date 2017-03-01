BBGH To Partner With YMCA For Fitness Class Offerings

Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) has now completed the renovation/remodel of the Rehab and Wellness Center. So what exactly is the “Wellness” portion of that title mean? While many things can be labeled underneath the term, the Wellness Coordinator at BBGH, Daniel Newhoff, has been focusing on the growth of a partnership with another entity in Box Butte County: the Alliance Area YMCA.

The collaboration between BBGH and the YMCA started over two years ago when the development of the Rehab and Wellness Center was still in the planning stages. The overall layout and floor plan had been established, which included a large multipurpose room that could be divided into two with a partition, but how it was going to be utilized was still to be determined. The basic idea at that time was to have one side be used for education, such as the National Diabetes’s Prevention Program class, and the other side used for fitness centered group classes.

The Box Butte Health Foundation (BBHF) needed more information to pursue a Capital Campaign for Rehab and Wellness Center and hired Paul J. Strawhecker, Inc., a consulting firm out of Omaha. Members of the Strawhecker firm conducted a feasibility study in the fall of 2015 which consisted of community members, employees of BBGH, BBGH & BBHF board members, and providers giving their opinions. “Some of the feedback we received when we did the feasibility study was concern of how our new project would affect the YMCA’s facility,” said Mr. Newhoff, “We acknowledged that, and listened moving forward with our plans.”

Shortly after the feasibility study was completed, members from the local YMCA, national YMCA, BBHF, and BBGH administration came together to discuss what a possible collaboration might look like. “The message that came out of that meeting was how our community differed from others who have attempted this, but that no matter what, a partnership that made sense for both of us was needed,” said Newhoff.

The Alliance Area Family YMCA’s Executive Director, Mara Andersen agreed, saying, “We listened to the people. It didn’t happen overnight. This was a process to figure out what was best for the community at large.” The YMCA offering fitness classes at BBGH was a way to meet in the middle. Ms. Andersen said, “We are a small enough town – why duplicate services? This way, it’s a dual benefit for our community.”

Mr. Newhoff agreed with her sentiments saying, “By freeing up space for the YMCA, they can offer other programing that we won’t ever offer, such as child programming, basketball, racquetball, and more”

Starting March 1st, the following are fitness classes offered at the BBGH Rehab and Wellness Center:

Step Fusion with Carlene Stephenson on Mondays, Wednesday , and Fridays from 5:30-6:30 am

, and Fridays from Silversneakers Classic with Mary Kees on Wednesdays from 11:00am-Noon

Boot camp with Bridget Miller on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 am

“We are going to start small and see what the demand is, then reevaluate at 90 days,” Mr. Newhoff said. “That way, we can figure out if we need to add or change something in our line-up.”

Any member of the BBGH Rehab and Wellness Center will be able to attend classes as part of membership. The Standard Plus Fitness members through the YMCA will be able to attend BBGH fitness classes, as well as use the locker rooms on BBGH campus.

For additional information or questions, please contact Jennifer Jacobo, Fitness Director at the YMCA 762-2201 or Daniel Newhoff, BBGH Wellness Coordinator at 762-3404.

