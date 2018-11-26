BBGH to host “business before hours”

At Box Butte General Hospital, thinking outside the box is sometimes necessary to advance the hospital’s mission to lead and innovate in healthcare delivery and community wellness. “This means we are open to change in providing the best patient experience possible,” said hospital CEO Lori Mazanec. “Part of this vision is to find the right medical providers to fill the roles in our hospital. In that respect, changes in our Obstetrics (OB) services will take place in the coming year as we recruit the highest quality physicians.”

Labor and Delivery will be temporarily suspended at Box Butte General Hospital after the first of the year. The hospital will work with patients to connect them to OB services to complement their care. “I want to stress that we are diligently searching for qualified Family Practice/Obstetric physicians,” Ms. Mazanec said, “and plan to start offering Labor and Delivery again as soon as we fill the physician openings.” The hospital has increased training for staff to handle emergency situations and will continue to provide the exceptional quality of care the community has come to expect.

BBGH is hosting a Business Before Hours on Nov. 30. Please join the staff at Box Butte General Hospital for a Think Outside the Box Business Before Hours from 7:30 am to 8:30 am. It will be held in the Exercise Gym of the Wellness Center. “Learn about the upcoming changes to Obstetric services and meet with key staff as we maintain our mission to lead and innovate in healthcare delivery and community wellness,” Ms. Mazanec said.