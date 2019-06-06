BBGH to begin $2 million kitchen, cafeteria construction 

Box Butte General Hospital is committed to providing an excellent patient experience and customer service. To maintain our standard of excellence, BBGH continues to make campus improvements. Starting June 17 the kitchen and cafeteria will be closed for construction. The projected timeframe for this complete renovation is six months.



During construction a mobile kitchen will be placed onsite for Dietary Department staff to serve patients and provide for Meals and Wheels consumers. BBGH will not have food service available for staff (including visiting physicians, medical providers, students, new employees, or volunteers) or visitors.

Coffee and water will be available for the public in the Medical Arts Plaza clinic area, for visitors on the Patient Care Unit, or in the Emergency Department. Surgical patient families can request coffee and water from a Surgery staff member.

The kitchen at BBGH is part of the original building and while over the last 40 years equipment has been added and changed, the space has not been updated since 2008. We appreciate your understanding as we adapt to the changes in our operations during the next six months.