BBGH: Spring storm services update

The following information from Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) operations update for Thursday, April 11.

Please note: All essential services at Box Butte General Hospital will remain open.

The GNMSS clinic in Alliance will open at 9 am on Thursday and resume regular business hours on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Changes to our services for Thursday, April 11 will include:

The Hemingford Clinic will be closed until Monday, April 15.

The Rehab and Wellness Center will be closed on Thursday.

Dialysis will be closed Thursday.

Wellness Center Fitness classes are cancelled for Thursday including; 5:30am Total Body Tone, 8:30am Senior Fit, 5:30pm Yoga, and 6:15pm Suspension Revolution.

Diabetes Prevention Program scheduled for noon on Thursday has been canceled.

Wound Care will be closed Thursday.

Dr. Bomberg’s office will not be seeing patients on Thursday.

The Michael F. Essay, Sr. Specialty Clinic will be closed Thursday.

No Meals on Wheels will be delivered on Thursday.

The Gift Box will be closed on Thursday.

Box Butte General Hospital will resume normal operational hours and services on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Public Transportation will be available on Thursday, delays may occur as snow plows continue to work. To schedule transport, please call 308.761.7433 or 308.762.7433.

If a medical emergency occurs, the hospital encourages residents to call 911 and wait for Emergency Services for transport. Please be advised delays in response are possible.

Residents are urged to:

Take it easy when shoveling snow. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “cold weather puts an extra strain on the heart. If you have heart disease or high blood pressure, follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow or performing other hard work in the cold.”

Warm up and stretch before starting snow removal

Dress appropriately for snow removal. Wear mittens, hat, warm socks and boots

Determine the amount of time you will spend outside shoveling snow before you take a break

Use a shovel that is sized for you to help prevent a back injury. Lift with your legs, not your back. Keep your back straight. Turn your whole body, don’t twist

If the snow is too heavy try pushing it instead of lifting it. Consider snow removal more frequently instead of waiting to for the snow fall to pass, (removing it all at one time)

When the snow is clear consider spreading sand, salt, or kitty litter to prevent ice formation on cement walks and stairs

If you use a snow blower take the time to be familiar with it. Read the instructions so you know how to safely operate it

Go to the www.bbgh.org home page and click on “Injury Prevention” for a comprehensive list of winter safety information.