BBGH Rehab and Wellness Center Closing for a Week

The Rehab & Wellness Fitness Center at Box Butte General Hospital will be closed Monday, January 30th through Sunday, February 5th. During this time, the Fitness Center will be closed due to relocating to its newly renovated space. The closure will allow for staff to move current and new equipment to prepare for the reopening on Monday, February 6th. Upon reopening, all current members will need to complete a new orientation, which can be scheduled by calling 308-761-3372.