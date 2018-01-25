BBGH Phone Scam

According to Kristi Ellstrom of Box Butte General Hospital, “Box Butte General Hospital would like to notify the public the hospital’s main phone line 308.762.6660 has been “spoofed”. This means a scam organization has copied the phone number and is making fraudulent calls asking for personal information, specifically credit card data. When this occurs, the Caller ID will appear as 308.762.6660 instead of their actual number. Please do not provide personal or financial information over the phone to someone you do not know.”

“If you receive a call from 308.762.6660 and suspect it to be a scam, hang up immediately. This notice is only for incoming calls to your cell or landline and does not affect outgoing calls to BBGH. If you receive a suspicious call from the above number, please hang up and call the hospitals main line (762.6660) to report the incident.”

“You may also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at 1-888-382-4357 or online at www.ftc.gov/complaint. Our local law enforcement has been notified of the scam.”