BBGH Parking Lot Closures

This coming Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, sections of BBGH parking lots will be closed to sandblast and paint new parking lines.

Painting will start this Wednesday in the ER parking lot area at 7 a.m. During this time we ask the public to find a parking spot nearby in Suite 2307 (pictured). The ER entrance will be accessible. The front row of parking spots near the main entrance will also be painted at this time.

Thursday at 5 p.m. for three hours, a majority of the west parking lot (the main lot between the Medical Arts Plaza and the Main Entrance, accessed from Box Butte Avenue) will be closed to sandblast the parking lines. The hospital entrances will be available to use, but the public is advised to find a parking place in the nearby empty spots pictured.

Friday at 5 p.m. for three hours the entire Rehab & Wellness Center parking area will be closed to sandblast the parking lines. The entrance is available to use, but the public is advised to find a parking place in the nearby spots by the trees pictured.

BBGH Plant Manager Terry Kelley said, “We chose to sandblast and paint at a later time in the evening to avoid disrupting patients and visitors, and we anticipate having all the painting done by Sunday July 1, weather permitting. We thank everyone for their patience as we work to improve our facility.”

