BBGH Oct. 28 Drug Take Back Captured Over 100 lbs. Of Medications

The Box Butte County Sheriff Department (BBCSD), with the help of the Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) Pharmacy Department, took in 114.6 lbs. of medications and filled three five gallon sharps containers between 10am and 2pm Saturday, October 28 at the Medical Arts Plaza in Alliance. Sponsored twice a year by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the program provides area residents a safe and responsible way to dispose of their unwanted or outdated medications from narcotics to over the counter medications. The program in Alliance also allows residents to dispose of used syringes and other biohazard items such as disposable scalpels and blades, commonly known as sharps. Above are BBCSD Deputy Preston Walls and BBGH Pharmacist Matt Pinneo putting drugs and sharps in their proper containers for shipment to a certified waste disposal facility.